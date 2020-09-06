Nikolaisen, Helen S.

(nee Stewart) Saturday, August 15, 2020. Beloved mother of Mindy Nikolaisen, Kerry (Kim) Nikolaisen; dear grandmother of Jason and Alexander Nikolaisen; dear great-grandmother of Rylee Nikolaisen; dear sister of the late Robert Stewart and the late June Sexton. Our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Helen was a volunteer at The Salvation Army and the Library at Hagemann Elementary after her retirement from The Jewish Hospital of St. Louis. She was passionate about a lot of things in life, especially science, music and art, but none more than the love for her family and creating a warm and inviting home for all. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5225 Lemay Ferry, Sunday, September 13, 2:00-4:00 p.m. Memorial Service at 9:00 a.m. Monday, September 14 at Kutis. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association appreciated