Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Forest Park Ave.
Sotiriou, Helen Sue

(nee Conner), of Creve Coeur, MO, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Loving wife of the late Augerinos (Reno) Evangelos

Sotiriou; beloved daughter of the late Everett Ausby and Margie Rhea (Miller) Conner; devoted mother of Evan (Katie) Sotiriou and Deme Sotiriou (Bryan Behrmann); beloved yiayia of Reno Sotiriou, Mary Kate Sotiriou, Ausby Sotiriou, Toula Sotiriou, Noah Behrmann, and Julia Behrmann; dear sister of the late Lewis (the late Laveta) Conner, the late Don Conner, the late Mary Lou (the late Robert) Doom, Charlene (the late Simos) Ioannou, and the late Larry (Marlene) Conner; dear sister-in-law of George (Aggelika) Sotiriou and Dean (Syrma) Sotiriou; loving aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, and great-great-great aunt.

Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Sunday, November 10 ; 4-7pm. Funeral at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (Forest Park Ave.), Monday, November 11 (10am).

Memorials may be made in Helen's honor to – she always said that if she had won the lottery, she would have made a large donation to St. Jude.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019
