Bozzay, Helen Teresa

(nee Pedrotti) age 92, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Mary Queen and Mother Center. She was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Pedrotti. She was the beloved wife of the late William Bozzay. Dear mother and mother-in-law of Lawrence (Lynn) Bozzay, Ronald (Laura) Bozzay, Lona Bozzay, Kevin (Claire Kelly) Bozzay and Bruce (Hannah) Bozzay. She was a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. until funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated.