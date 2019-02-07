Anagnos, Helene C. Peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved daughter of the late Christos and Kaliope Anagnos; sister of Alexandra Snellings (Ronald) and the late John Anagnos (Marie), Thomas Anagnos, Louis Anagnos, Stella Vaccaro (Frank), and Peter Anagnos (Penelope); our cherished aunt, great-aunt and greatgreat aunt. Helene was a career employee of Edison Brothers Shoe Company. She will be remembered for her great sense of style, her fierce devotion to God and family, her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Helene's home was filled with pictures of her loved ones and angel figurines. One corner of her home altar was covered with icons and a votive candle where she spent a part of every day offering individual, personalized prayers for her many nieces, nephews and her many adopted relatives. It was a source of great comfort to know that she seemed to have a special pipeline to the Lord when they most needed it. Services: Funeral services were held on Wednesday, February 6th at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Interment was at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63108. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL

