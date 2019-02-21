Page, Helene Redmond passed away, Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Page. Dear mother of Ellen (Herb) Prasse and John J. Page Jr. Grandmother of Herb (Donna), David and Michael Prasse; Joe and Jason Page. Great grandmother of Kevin Prasse. Services: Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Assistance League of St. Louis, 30 Henry Ave, Ellisville, MO 63011. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019