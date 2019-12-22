|
Muehlhauser, Helmut Charles
Sargent Helmut Charles Muehlhauser, 89, of St. Louis, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Stonecrest at Burlington Creek for Senior Living, surrounded by his family. The son of John Otto and Emilie (Taubald) Muehlhauser, Helmut was born December 16, 1930, in Nurnberg, Germany. During 1932 Helmut came over from Germany and became a citizen after World War II in 1945. Upon becoming a U.S. citizen he chose Charlie Grimm's name of the Cubs as his U.S. citizen name, Charles, and went by Chuck.
Chuck grew up in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and spent his summers working in a cherry canning factory picking cherries. A veteran of the Korean War for 3 years; he served as a medic on the front lines. He graduated from Lawrence with a BS in Science and from Kansas State with a Masters in Geology.
Chuck met Susan Wright during college and they were married within a year. Chuck had met the love of his life and loved her dearly. Together they enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and valued their loving family. Chuck retired from Defense Mapping Agency in St. Louis. In his spare time he took up baking and was an avid tennis player; he took 2nd place in the Senior Olympics. Chuck loved sports and was a diehard Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his son, Chuck Muehlhauser of St. Louis, MO; his daughters, Susie Iiams and Beth Muehlhauser both of Kansas City, MO. Chuck will be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren, Callie (Joe) and Jason; and two great- grand-children, Matthew and Nell all from Kansas City, MO. He is preceded in death by his wife, Susan, his parents John Otto and Emilie, and his sister Sigrid Muehlhauser.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, December 30, 10:00 a.m. until service at 12:00 noon. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Contributions to the – Greater Missouri Chapter 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132 or to , Donor Services, PO BOX 98018, Washington DC, 20090-8018 appreciated.