Berra, Henrietta M. 90, of St. Louis, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Laclede Groves. She was born May 19, 1928 in St. Louis, daughter of the late Frank and Emma Puricelli Berra. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Louis Berra, sisters, Johanna (Joseph) Patterson, and Frances (Joe) Schiller. Surviving are her sister, Theresa (Jack, deceased) Schuler; sisterin-law, Delores Berra; she was a dearest cousin, aunt, great-aunt, and great-great aunt to many. Services: A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Ambrose Church on The Hill. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Calcaterra Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church. A special thanks to her angel and friend, Cindy, and to Sr. Sandra, Laclede Groves and those that cared for her. Memorials may be made to The Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill. www.CalcaterraFuneral.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 14, 2019