Hugyez, Henry A. On Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathlyn Hugyez (nee Vahey); dear father of Troy (Josie) Hugyez, Laura (Robert) Lange and Nicholas Thorpey; dear grandfather of Johnathan, Trenton, Christian, Jessica and Kenny; dear great-grandfather of Daphne; dear brother of Marlene Goessling and Sharon Weber; our dear uncle, greatuncle and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 29, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Evelyn's House Hospice appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019