Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Henry A. Hugyez Obituary
Hugyez, Henry A. On Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathlyn Hugyez (nee Vahey); dear father of Troy (Josie) Hugyez, Laura (Robert) Lange and Nicholas Thorpey; dear grandfather of Johnathan, Trenton, Christian, Jessica and Kenny; dear great-grandfather of Daphne; dear brother of Marlene Goessling and Sharon Weber; our dear uncle, greatuncle and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 29, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Evelyn's House Hospice appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
