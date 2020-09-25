Flauaus, Henry B.

was called to eternal life on Monday, September 21, 2020 after a 15 year battle with multiple myeloma.

Loving husband of Judith L. Flauaus (nee Hauser). Cherished father of Julie (Paul) Arend. Proud grandfather/Papa of Abigail and Benjamin Arend. Son of the late Henry and Madelin Flauaus (nee Trost). Brother of Richard (Connie) Flauaus. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph Ln., Manchester, Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Visitation at church Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Due to the current pandemic, all attendees are required to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.