1/
Henry B. Flauaus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Flauaus, Henry B.

was called to eternal life on Monday, September 21, 2020 after a 15 year battle with multiple myeloma.

Loving husband of Judith L. Flauaus (nee Hauser). Cherished father of Julie (Paul) Arend. Proud grandfather/Papa of Abigail and Benjamin Arend. Son of the late Henry and Madelin Flauaus (nee Trost). Brother of Richard (Connie) Flauaus. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph Ln., Manchester, Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Visitation at church Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Due to the current pandemic, all attendees are required to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved