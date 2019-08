Bangert, Henry C.

Passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Caroline E. Bangert; loving father of Henry J. (Joan), Hyatt (Audrey), Jenny (Michael) and Linda (Tim) Bangert; grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 14; dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Memorial service for Caroline and Henry will be on Saturday August 31, 2019 2:00 P.M. Immanuel UCC Church Ferguson, MO.

