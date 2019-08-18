Osiek, Henry Carl 'Hank' Jr.

of Saint Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Carl Osiek, Sr. and Olga (nee Koester) Osiek.

Hank's family consists of his beloved wife, Mary Jane Pataky Osiek; his children, the late Henry Carl 'Nick' (Beth) Osiek, III, John (Kathi) Osiek, Stacey (Rusty) Osiek Strum, Dana (Jim) Osiek Freed, the late Jordan "Jodi" Osiek, Renee (Brad) Pataky Meyer, Lori (the late Kirby) Pataky Warren, and Sheri (Mike) Pataky Laramie; his thirteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Hank worked at HC Osiek & Co., and he sold International Trucks as well as Michelin Tires. Hank was an avid golfer and member of Bogey Hills Country Club. He is very much loved and missed so much! "Every time you have a cocktail, think of me"!

Contributions in Hank's name may be made to the .

Services will be private.