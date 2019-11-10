Coleman, Henry 'Hank' David

Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, at age 94, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Loving husband of the late Marion Lucille (nee Gray) Coleman; dear father of Joanne (Andy) Klein, John (Brenda) Coleman, Susan (Steve) Kurtz, Joseph Coleman, Kenneth (Patricia) Coleman, Patricia (Michael) Reeder, Robert (Linda) Coleman, Daniel (Aurora) Coleman, Karen (Jefrey) Smith, Michael (Kimberley) Coleman, and William Coleman; loving grandfather of 25; dear great-grandfather of 34; dear family member and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Marine Corps Toys for Tots, or Disabled American Veterans.

Services: Visit Tues. 11/12 from 3-9 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois). Mass Wed. 11/13 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi (Ellisville, MO). Interment Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.