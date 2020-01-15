Luepke, Henry F. Jr.

Henry F. Luepke, Jr. prominent attorney, community leader and the best fisherman ever in the eyes of his grandchildren, died at his home in University City on January 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy, whom he met when he was 4 years old living on the same street in South St. Louis; his children, Carrie Hermeling (Dale), Gretchen Shipp (Don), Bud Luepke, Mary Claire Sorensen (Teresa Morris); and his grand-

children, Kate Hutchinson (Matt), Claire and David Hermeling, Rainey, Adam and Forest Shipp, Henry, Grace and Anna Luepke, and Joe, Matt and Maggie Sorensen.

Hank practiced law for 41 years at Lewis Rice, serving as the Managing Partner of the firm from 1986 until 1995. He graduated from St. Louis University High School, and attended the University of Notre Dame on a basketball scholarship. He returned to St. Louis to begin law school and graduated as Valedictorian from Saint Louis University School of Law. In 2016, he received the highest honor from the law school when he was inducted into the Order of the Fleur de Lis Hall of Fame.

Throughout his life, Hank held various leadership roles in numerous organizations including Missouri Athletic Club, Ozark National Scenic Riverway Commission, Peter and Paul Community Services, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Visitation Academy, United Way, and Arts & Education Fund. He also served on the University City Civil Service Board for 34 years, presiding as its Chairman from 1983 until 2009.

Hank was an avid SLU Billiken Basketball and everything Notre Dame fan, outdoorsman extraordinaire, and handball hall-of-famer. He was most at home in the outdoors sitting in a canoe with a fishing pole in his hand or in a duck blind with anyone who would join him.

Services: Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 7148 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63105 on Saturday, January 18 from 10:30 a.m. until noon with a Memorial Mass immediately following. If desired, memorials to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish or DePaul USA, 2904 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63118 (depaulusa.org). KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS

