Tapy, Henry G. age 89, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie Anna Tapy (nee Rackovan); dear father of Hank Tapy, Julia Koberlein and the late Linda McMahan; loving grandfather of Steven and Christopher McMahan, Douglas Koberlein, Lara and Jack Tapy; beloved brother of Wanda Shipley and Caroline Breneiser. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Marie Tapy; sisters Marie Kemp, Virginia Tapy, Dorothy Tapy, Alice Hunter and Audrey Verble. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cancer Research Institute. Visitation Saturday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019