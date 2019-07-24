St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Henry G. Tapy Obituary
Tapy, Henry G. age 89, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie Anna Tapy (nee Rackovan); dear father of Hank Tapy, Julia Koberlein and the late Linda McMahan; loving grandfather of Steven and Christopher McMahan, Douglas Koberlein, Lara and Jack Tapy; beloved brother of Wanda Shipley and Caroline Breneiser. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Marie Tapy; sisters Marie Kemp, Virginia Tapy, Dorothy Tapy, Alice Hunter and Audrey Verble. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cancer Research Institute. Visitation Saturday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019
