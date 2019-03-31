Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry J. "Hank" Mayhall. View Sign

Mayhall, Henry J. Hank 95, of Ballwin, Missouri, passed away, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital. Hank was born August 23, 1923, in Chautauqua, Illinois, to James Henry and Laura (Brown) Mayhall. He joined the Navy in 1942 and transitioned to the Army's 88th infantry, serving as an advance Scout. He was a POW, twice escaping before being liberated by the Allies in 1945. He married the former Mary Alyce Shellabarger of Davenport, Iowa, on February 7, 1947. Hank was employed in the women's shoe industry his entire career, traveling domestically and internationally in the production of stylish, high-quality ladies shoes. He very much enjoyed his work and continued it well into his 70's. Hank is survived by his two sons, Henry J. Mayhall III of Manchester, Missouri, and Richard A. Mayhall of Kirkwood, Missouri; three grandchildren: Henry J. Mayhall IV of Houston, Texas, Taylor A. Mayhall of Rockville, Maryland, and David G. Mayhall of Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Alyce in 2003. Services: A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6th, at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum, Visitation from 10-11 a.m., 740 North Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141. Memorial contributions to the Diabetes Foundation.









7600 St Charles Rock Road

St. Louis , MO 63133

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019

