Nebuloni, Henry J. Rico 98, Attended St. James grade school, CBC high school & St. Mary's Coll- ege prior to enlisting into the Air Force for WW2. Married to Kelly for 56 years; survived by 4 children, Maria (Keith), Georgia, Franceene (Robin), Tina (Keith); 6 grandchildren, Matthew, Anna, Lisa, Eric, Brian, Chaelee; 2 step grandchildren, Alaina, Justine; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 step greatgrandchildren; nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Creve Coeur Lion's Club or St Jude's Hospital appreciated. Special thanks to the staff & residents at The Landing of O'Fallon. Service at Our Lady of the Pillar, Tues., 2/12, at 10:30. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Further info at http://k-brothers.com/obituaries/
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019