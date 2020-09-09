Wanninger, Henry J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, suddenly passed away and entered the peace of Heaven on Monday, September 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Wanninger (nee Filzmann); loving father of Robert (Melanie) Wanninger and Kim Wanninger Montrey; adoring Opa of Monica and Eric Wanninger; dear brother of Helmut (the late Helene) Wanninger; dear uncle of Gerhard, Katie and Monica; dear cousin of Joann (Gene) Oestereich. Our dearest friend to many.

Henry was an original owner of G&W Meat and Bavarian Style Sausage Co.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. 63123, on Friday, September 11 at 9:00 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at Sunset Cemetery at 10:45 am. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.