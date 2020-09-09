1/
Henry J. Wanninger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanninger, Henry J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, suddenly passed away and entered the peace of Heaven on Monday, September 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Wanninger (nee Filzmann); loving father of Robert (Melanie) Wanninger and Kim Wanninger Montrey; adoring Opa of Monica and Eric Wanninger; dear brother of Helmut (the late Helene) Wanninger; dear uncle of Gerhard, Katie and Monica; dear cousin of Joann (Gene) Oestereich. Our dearest friend to many.

Henry was an original owner of G&W Meat and Bavarian Style Sausage Co.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. 63123, on Friday, September 11 at 9:00 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at Sunset Cemetery at 10:45 am. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral
09:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Interment
10:45 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved