Lightcap, Henry Kent Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Henry passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved brother of Suzanne Aulik, loving uncle of Stephanie Aulik, and Michael (Claudia) Aulik, great-uncle of Melissa and Sophia Aulik, dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. After working for many years as an engineer at the John Cochran VA hospital in St. Louis, Henry retired and pursued his main interest, working with the poor. While living in St. Louis, he volunteered under the direction of the Society of St. Vincent dePaul . In 2003, Henry moved to St. James, Mo. and continued his volunteer work in the various ministries at the Immaculate Conception Church. Henry will be remembered by family and friends for his considerate regard for others and his quiet, unassuming manner. Services: Graveside services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Co 123A, St. James, Mo. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:30PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, 316 E. Scioto St., St. James, Mo. a 65559, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Vincent de Paul Administration, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402, Immaculate Conception Church in St. James, or charity of your choice. Due to COVID-19 no refreshments will be served at either service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones Funeral Home, St. James, Mo.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.