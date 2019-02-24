Henry V. Dean

  • "Darlene, Angel and family - may God bless you in your time..."
    - Donna Bachmann
  • "Belleville, IL - not exactly sure of the date"
  • "My deepest sympathy to Darlene, Brian, Angel and David. ..."
    - Ginger Miller
  • "REST IN PEACE"
    - RENEE AND DENNIS CALVERT

Dean, Henry V. Wed., Feb. 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Darlene M. Dean (nee Calvert); dear father of Brian Dean and Angela (Doug) Reineri; loving grandfather of Matthew and Joshua; dear brother of David Dean and the late Maryann (Victor) Zgiet and John (Sharon) Dean; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sun., March 3, at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Funeral Home
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Funeral Home Details
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
