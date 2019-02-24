Dean, Henry V. Wed., Feb. 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Darlene M. Dean (nee Calvert); dear father of Brian Dean and Angela (Doug) Reineri; loving grandfather of Matthew and Joshua; dear brother of David Dean and the late Maryann (Victor) Zgiet and John (Sharon) Dean; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sun., March 3, at 3 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019