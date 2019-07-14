Schettler, Herbert A. 90, Loving husband of Patricia Schettler (O'Sullivan) for 67 years; wonderful father of Kevin (Linda) and John (Deb) Schettler, Lisa (Dave) Freise; loving grandfather of Nicole, Brenna, Morgan, Austin Schettler and Maggie and Kellie Freise. Services: Visit. Breeze Park Weldon Spring, MO 63304, Sat., Aug 3, 1:30-3 p.m. in the chapel, followed by a service. Herb's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to the staff of the Missouri Veterans Home, Breeze Park, LSS Hospice and WU School of Medicine's Memory and Aging Project. Memorials may be given to the or . Our loss is heaven's gain!
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019