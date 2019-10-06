Deacon Herbert B. Gettemeier

Guest Book
  • "Heartfelt condolences. I am remembering the repose of..."
    - Father Bob Hagan, S. J.
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne
2650 Parker Rd.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gettemeier, Deacon Herbert B.

Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Wiese) Gettemeier; dear father and father-in-law of Daniel (Carol) Gettemeier, Mary Kay (John) Noss, Nancy (Mark) Schomburg and Patty (Fred) Lenkman; dear brother of Sr. Loretto Gettemeier, D.C. and the late Claire Marie Herr; dear grandfather of Jennifer (Deryk) Rieves, Jacqueline Gettemeier, Michelle (Steve) Luttbeg, Michael (Amanda) Noss, Stephen (Amy) Noss, Rachael Schomburg, Shayna (Greg) Miller, Mackenzie (John Paul Guerrini ) Schomburg, Kevin (Caitlin) Lenkman and Nicolas (Mariam Trevino) Lenkman; dear great-greatfather of Wil, Kyler, Josephyne, Cash, Maddex, Grayson, Brennan, Rowan, Conner, Hailey, Alivia, Max, Leo, Isabella, Lana, Audrey and Graham; dear uncle, cousin and friend. Herbert was a Catholic Deacon for over 40 years.

Services: Procession from Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 2650 Parker Rd. for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15. Memorials to T.E.A.M. Food Pantry appreciated. www.hutchensmortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.