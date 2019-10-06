Gettemeier, Deacon Herbert B.

Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Wiese) Gettemeier; dear father and father-in-law of Daniel (Carol) Gettemeier, Mary Kay (John) Noss, Nancy (Mark) Schomburg and Patty (Fred) Lenkman; dear brother of Sr. Loretto Gettemeier, D.C. and the late Claire Marie Herr; dear grandfather of Jennifer (Deryk) Rieves, Jacqueline Gettemeier, Michelle (Steve) Luttbeg, Michael (Amanda) Noss, Stephen (Amy) Noss, Rachael Schomburg, Shayna (Greg) Miller, Mackenzie (John Paul Guerrini ) Schomburg, Kevin (Caitlin) Lenkman and Nicolas (Mariam Trevino) Lenkman; dear great-greatfather of Wil, Kyler, Josephyne, Cash, Maddex, Grayson, Brennan, Rowan, Conner, Hailey, Alivia, Max, Leo, Isabella, Lana, Audrey and Graham; dear uncle, cousin and friend. Herbert was a Catholic Deacon for over 40 years.

Services: Procession from Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 2650 Parker Rd. for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15. Memorials to T.E.A.M. Food Pantry appreciated. www.hutchensmortuary.com