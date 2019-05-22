Siebert, Herbert C. Passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Brenda Siebert (nee Sansoucie); dear step-father of Lisa (John) Smith and Scott DeClue; loving grandfather of Crystal Martain, Ivy Manley, Samantha Pouge, Jessica Irvin and Natalie Irvin; special great-grandfather of Kacy and Fallon; Herb also leaves behind a lot of great friends and family. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946. He was a gunner and was in the Battle of the Bulge. He retired from Boeing after 30 years; was in a lot of bowling leagues and loved to dance. Herb Siebert was a true hero. Services: Memorial Service Thursday, May 23rd, 11:30 a.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109. Interment with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations in Herb's name may be made to the Salvation Army, Gateway Corp. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019