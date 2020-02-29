Werner, Herbert D.

Dr. Herbert Dennis Werner, 87, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Herb was born August 16, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Willy and Gertrud (nee Beecken) Werner. He graduated from Taft High School in 1950 and from Northwestern University in 1953. He went on to receive his PhD from the University of California - Berkley in 1964. On March 5, 1955, he married Helen Curcio in Berkley, California. Herb was employed as a Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri - St. Louis for most of his career. An avid reader, train enthusiast and Scout leader, Herb served many roles including son, brother, husband, father, brother-in-law, grandfather, uncle, great uncle, great-great uncle, and friend.

Herb is survived by his wife, Helen, sons Mark (Dianna) of St. Louis, MO, and Paul (Jennifer) of Lawrence, KS, three grandchildren, Megan (Andrew) Meyer, William Gray, and Jillian and his sister, Mary Lou Zvonar of Winter Park, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bill, daughter-in-law Dianna (nee Thompson), and grandson Michael.

Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Journey South County (6915 Weber Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123) on Saturday, March 28 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UMSL Department of Economics Gift Fund, UMSL Department of Economics, 408 SSB, One University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121.