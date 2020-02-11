Condie, Herbert Douglas "Bert", III

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 82. Son of the late Herbert Douglas Condie Jr. and Marie Eleanor Busch Condie; beloved husband of Karen Giesler Condie; dearest father of Melissa Covington Condie; dear brother of Parker Busch Condie (Margot), Lawrence King Condie (Ellen), Alice Condie Behan (Pat) and Eleanor Condie Armstrong (Chris).

Bert attended St. Louis Country Day School and graduated from Portsmouth Priory. He then attended Brown University and graduated from Washiington University. Bert had served as the Director of Creative Services and Operations for D'Arcy Advertising Agency.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd., on Saturday, February 15, at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Missouri Historical Society, The St. Louis Zoo, The St. Louis Symphony or to The Missouri Botanical Garden.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

