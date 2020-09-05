1/
Herbert F. Merklin
Merklin, Herbert F.

74, of Florissant, passed away suddenly on July 27, 2020. Proceeded in death by JoAnn (Phinney) Merklin. Loving father to Calvin F. Merklin of Wentzville. Dear eldest brother to Richard D. Merklin of Crystal City, Mary Merklin (deceased) of Imperial, Liz Berman (Scott) of Nixa, MO., Joseph Merklin of Imperial, Martha (Tony) Roemer of Fort Myers, FL. and Patricia (Paul Buening) Griffaw of Arnold, MO.

Fred was born to Herbert F. Merklin, Sr. and Helen C. (nee Leonard) Merklin, and after Helen passed from a battle with cancer, was raised by Florence (nee Pagel) Merklin.

Freddie, as he was known by his siblings, was an intelligent and charming man who loved tinkering with old tractors, farming, gardening, fishing and telling jokes.

Dear brother, brother in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend. He will be missed by many, Fred's wishes were to be cremated.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 5, 2020.
