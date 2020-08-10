1/
Herbert G. "Herb" Glazer
Glazer, "Herb" Herbert G.

Aug. 5, 2020. Beloved Husband of Zelda Glazer; dear father and father-in-law of Robin Roach (Dennis); Steven Glazer and David Glazer (Suzanne), dear grandfather of Melissa Winstead, James Roach, Danielle Blumer, Alicia Glazer (Andrea), Emma Glazer, Zachary Glazer, Alexandra Litkenhus (Jacob) and Samuel Glazer (Courtney); dearest great-grandfather of Madison and Taylor Smith and Logan Blumer; dear brother and brother-in-law of Lorraine Lefkowitz (late Sam), Stuart Glazer (late Elizabeth), and Larry Glazer; dear brother-in-law of Sheldon Sandmel (Michelle), late Harold Sandmel (Barbara);dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service Tuesday Aug. 11, 11:00a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery 2900 Sheridan Road (63125). Please meet at the Administration building lower parking lot at 10:45a.m. Memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association 9370 Olive Blvd. St Louis, Mo. 63132 or a charity of your choice.

Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
