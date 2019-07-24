St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
More Obituaries for Herbert Reh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert G. "Skip" Reh III

Herbert G. "Skip" Reh III Obituary
Reh III, Herbert G. Skip Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Herbert Jr. and Margaret Reh; loving brother of Kurt Reh, James (Elizabeth) Reh and Laura (Dan) Kling; dear uncle of Melissa (Kevin) McDaniel, Chris (Stephanie) Reh, Ashley (Jake) Franklin, Dan Kling, Brian (Kelly) Kling; adoring great uncle of Emma, Patrick, Andrew, Benjamin, Hannah and Henry; our dearest cousin and friend to many. Skip was a Hall of Fame Soccer member and graduate of Bishop DuBourg High School and an All American at Rockhurst University. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, July 27 from 8:30 a.m. until prayer service at 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to de Greeff Hospice House appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019
