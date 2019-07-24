|
|
Reh III, Herbert G. Skip Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Herbert Jr. and Margaret Reh; loving brother of Kurt Reh, James (Elizabeth) Reh and Laura (Dan) Kling; dear uncle of Melissa (Kevin) McDaniel, Chris (Stephanie) Reh, Ashley (Jake) Franklin, Dan Kling, Brian (Kelly) Kling; adoring great uncle of Emma, Patrick, Andrew, Benjamin, Hannah and Henry; our dearest cousin and friend to many. Skip was a Hall of Fame Soccer member and graduate of Bishop DuBourg High School and an All American at Rockhurst University. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, July 27 from 8:30 a.m. until prayer service at 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to de Greeff Hospice House appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019