Waeckerle, Herbert Henry 1922- 2019 Herbert H. Waeckerle (96) passed peacefully on June 21, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Born, October 1,1922 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Henry and Annie (Lyrer) Waeckerle. Herb grew up in St. Louis graduating from Southwest High School. Herb attended the University of Missouri Columbia until World War II interrupted his studies. Herb joined the U.S. Marine Corp and participated in the invasions of both Saipan and Tinian Islands. After the war, Herb earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Journalism. He was a 3-year star baseball player for the Mizzou baseball team. He married Lindsay Morrow in 1947. They resided in St Louis, where Herb was a feature writer with The St. Louis Globe Democrat. He would later serve as a public relations executive for American Investment, Pet Milk and Wetterau Foods. In retirement, Herb wrote feature articles for local publications. Herb and Lindsay spent 65 years in the St. Louis area (55 in Kirkwood) before moving to Kansas City in 2014. Herb was a loving devoted Husband and Father of two daughters. His love, humor and kindness extended to 4 grandchildren and their spouses and 7 great grandchildren. He enjoyed travel, gardening, bridge and had a passion for baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals. Herb is survived by his wife, Lindsay; two daughters: Susan (Steve) Balsamo of Glencoe, Illinois and Jill (Curtis) Goad of Parkville, Missouri and four grandchildren: Kate (James Gutierrez) Balsamo, Lindsay (Darren) Bartlett, Evan (Colleen) Goad, Tyler (Diana) Goad and seven great-grandchildren. He was an active member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Kirkwood, Missouri for nearly 70 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Herb's church or to a .





