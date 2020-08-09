1/1
Herbert J. Gebhart Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gebhart, Herbert J. Jr.

Fortified by the Holy Sacraments, Herbert J. Gebhart, Jr., 96, of Manassas, VA, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020.

Beloved husband of 57 years of the late Marjorie (nee Moran) Gebhart. Loving father of Kathy (Michael) Trentacoste, the late Judy Gebhart, Martha Darling, Ann (Chris) Reisig, Maggie Arora, Herb (Bonnie) Gebhart, and Bill Gebhart. Doting grandfather of 17, and great-grandfather of 6. Devoted brother of the late Mary (Vernon) Kofron, Carol (Joseph) Marlo, Nancy (Jerry) Lapeyre, and the late Frank (Roberta) Gebhart.

A 1941 graduate of McBride High School, Herb received his PhD in chemistry from St. Louis University in 1952. He began his career working at Shell Oil Company and retired from Monsanto in 1989. A lifelong lover of learning, Herb taught himself French at the age of 75 and moved on to Spanish and Italian in his later years. He reveled in mental math calculations, especially related to square roots, and in trading witticisms with his family. A St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan for his entire life, he had an encyclopedic memory for baseball facts. Those who knew Herb well, will appreciate that the last pleasure book he read was the re-read of an old calculus text book.

Services: Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12th from 7-8:30 p.m. at Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home at 11101 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, MO 63074. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church at 150 N Elizabeth Ave, Ferguson, MO 63135. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated benefiting Blessed Teresa of Calcutta School, also at 150 N Elizabeth Ave, Ferguson, MO 63135.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO 63074
3147391133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved