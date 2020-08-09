Gebhart, Herbert J. Jr.

Fortified by the Holy Sacraments, Herbert J. Gebhart, Jr., 96, of Manassas, VA, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020.

Beloved husband of 57 years of the late Marjorie (nee Moran) Gebhart. Loving father of Kathy (Michael) Trentacoste, the late Judy Gebhart, Martha Darling, Ann (Chris) Reisig, Maggie Arora, Herb (Bonnie) Gebhart, and Bill Gebhart. Doting grandfather of 17, and great-grandfather of 6. Devoted brother of the late Mary (Vernon) Kofron, Carol (Joseph) Marlo, Nancy (Jerry) Lapeyre, and the late Frank (Roberta) Gebhart.

A 1941 graduate of McBride High School, Herb received his PhD in chemistry from St. Louis University in 1952. He began his career working at Shell Oil Company and retired from Monsanto in 1989. A lifelong lover of learning, Herb taught himself French at the age of 75 and moved on to Spanish and Italian in his later years. He reveled in mental math calculations, especially related to square roots, and in trading witticisms with his family. A St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan for his entire life, he had an encyclopedic memory for baseball facts. Those who knew Herb well, will appreciate that the last pleasure book he read was the re-read of an old calculus text book.

Services: Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12th from 7-8:30 p.m. at Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home at 11101 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, MO 63074. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church at 150 N Elizabeth Ave, Ferguson, MO 63135. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated benefiting Blessed Teresa of Calcutta School, also at 150 N Elizabeth Ave, Ferguson, MO 63135.