Rauch, Herbert J. 83, long-time resident of Lincolnshire, IL passed away on May 24, 2019. Loyal employee to the Continental Grain Company for over 38 years. Past President of the St. Louis Merchants Exchange. Beloved husband of Marcedes Marce Funcke Rauch; loving father of Deborah Faron and Gregory (Cheryl) Rauch; cherished grandfather of David, Jessica, Jacqueline Faron, Kyle, Katlyn, and Jack Rauch. Services: All funeral services will be held in St. Louis and will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Herb's name to the , 55 W. Wacker, Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60601. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
