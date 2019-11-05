St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Snyder, Herbert W.

Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Connie Snyder (nee Smith) for 52 years; dear father of Beth Snyder Parker (Chris Parker) and Tara Snyder (Walter Scott); loving grandfather of Maggie Parker, Emily Parker and Jack Parker; dear brother of Becky Snyder, Ann (Melvin) Doughty and Linda Snyder; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A Memorial service will be held in Rockport, W.V. at a later date. A service of KUTIS South Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019
