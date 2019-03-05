|
|
Westrich, Herman A. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, March 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Thelma V. Westrich (nee Jensrud); dear father of Brian (Mary Ann) Westrich, Cindy Schwartz, Curt (Lisa) and Terry Westrich; dear grandfather of Bobbi Ann, Tiffany, Elizabeth, Katelyn, Christopher, Brandon, and Rebekah; dear greatgrandfather of Maveric, Maxden, and Adrian; dear brother of Edward (Kathleen) Westrich and the late Lucille (Charlie) Heuring, Annie (Champ) Lewis, and Mike (Delores) Westrich. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, March 8, 9:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Church (Arnold) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Member of Korean War Veterans Association, Arnold Eagles and Immaculate Conception Men's Club. Contributions to the Korean War Veterans Association at kwva.us, or the appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019