Bovyn, Herman Charles "Chuck"
Entered into rest Sunday, November 3, 2019. Loving father of Kelly (Cory) Pupillo, Jamie Bovyn and Christine (Adam) Collier; cherished grandpa of Tony and Dominic Pupillo, Veronica and Jack Collier; dearest brother of Karl (Sandy) Bovyn; son of Herman (Mary) Bovyn and the late Celeste (James) Watkins; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, November 7 from 11 a.m. until time of service 1 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019