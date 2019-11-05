St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Herman Charles "Chuck" Bovyn Obituary
Bovyn, Herman Charles "Chuck"
Entered into rest Sunday, November 3, 2019. Loving father of Kelly (Cory) Pupillo, Jamie Bovyn and Christine (Adam) Collier; cherished grandpa of Tony and Dominic Pupillo, Veronica and Jack Collier; dearest brother of Karl (Sandy) Bovyn; son of Herman (Mary) Bovyn and the late Celeste (James) Watkins; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, November 7 from 11 a.m. until time of service 1 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019
