Naeger, Herman H. 85, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, 2/26/19. Services: Visitation 9-11 a.m. Mon., March 4th at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant, followed by Funeral Mass at St. Martin De Porres, Hazelwood at 12 noon. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019