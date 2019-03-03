Herman H. Naeger

Naeger, Herman H. 85, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, 2/26/19. Services: Visitation 9-11 a.m. Mon., March 4th at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant, followed by Funeral Mass at St. Martin De Porres, Hazelwood at 12 noon. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
