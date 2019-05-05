Schonhoff, Herman J. Dear husband of Marcia. Herman went to heaven April 27, 2019. He was born in Aviston, IL 2/16/1923. He was the son of the late Lena and Herman Schonhoff. Brother of the late Marie Philpot (Dick), Virginia Llewellyn (Victor), Clemens Schonhoff, John Schonhoff, Antoinette Schonhoff and Richard Schonhoff. Beloved uncle of Barbara Georges (Chuck) and Richard Philpot (Martie). Great-uncle of 3 and greatgreat-uncle of 8. Employed at Missouri Pacific Railroad. He was drafted into the Army February, 1943. He trained at Fort Knox, KY and Camp Campbell, KY, after which he was assigned to XX Corp Headquarters. In February, 1944 he was sent to Ft. Slocum, NY, and then shipped to England. In July, 1944 he was forwarded to the staging area at Southhampton, and then crossed the English Channel for France. There he was assigned to Patton's 3rd Army. Because he took shorthand in school, his assignment was to write instructions for the Colonel. In October of that same year, his headquarters moved to Thionville, France. When the war ended he had moved to Austria and Bavaria. In September, 1986 he married his wife Marcia. They traveled extensively and loved to dance. Services: Visitation at Nazareth Living Center (#2 Nazareth Lane 63129) on Monday, May 6, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 9:45 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send donations to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Aviston, Illinois 62216-0093. KUTIS AFFTON service Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary