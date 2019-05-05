St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Nazareth Living Center
#2 Nazareth Lane
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:45 AM
Nazareth Living Center
#2 Nazareth Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Schonhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman J. Schonhoff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herman J. Schonhoff Obituary
Schonhoff, Herman J. Dear husband of Marcia. Herman went to heaven April 27, 2019. He was born in Aviston, IL 2/16/1923. He was the son of the late Lena and Herman Schonhoff. Brother of the late Marie Philpot (Dick), Virginia Llewellyn (Victor), Clemens Schonhoff, John Schonhoff, Antoinette Schonhoff and Richard Schonhoff. Beloved uncle of Barbara Georges (Chuck) and Richard Philpot (Martie). Great-uncle of 3 and greatgreat-uncle of 8. Employed at Missouri Pacific Railroad. He was drafted into the Army February, 1943. He trained at Fort Knox, KY and Camp Campbell, KY, after which he was assigned to XX Corp Headquarters. In February, 1944 he was sent to Ft. Slocum, NY, and then shipped to England. In July, 1944 he was forwarded to the staging area at Southhampton, and then crossed the English Channel for France. There he was assigned to Patton's 3rd Army. Because he took shorthand in school, his assignment was to write instructions for the Colonel. In October of that same year, his headquarters moved to Thionville, France. When the war ended he had moved to Austria and Bavaria. In September, 1986 he married his wife Marcia. They traveled extensively and loved to dance. Services: Visitation at Nazareth Living Center (#2 Nazareth Lane 63129) on Monday, May 6, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 9:45 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send donations to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Aviston, Illinois 62216-0093. KUTIS AFFTON service
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now