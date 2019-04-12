St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Wende, Herman J. age 91, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wed., April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. Wende (nee Bast); dearest father of Linda (Stephen) McMullen, Michael (Cynthia) Wende, Kathryn Udina and Barbara (Mark) Kaintz; loving grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 5; dear brother of Virginia Wende; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Mon., April 15, 8:30 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Sun., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
