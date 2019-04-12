|
Wende, Herman J. age 91, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wed., April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. Wende (nee Bast); dearest father of Linda (Stephen) McMullen, Michael (Cynthia) Wende, Kathryn Udina and Barbara (Mark) Kaintz; loving grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 5; dear brother of Virginia Wende; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Mon., April 15, 8:30 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Sun., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019