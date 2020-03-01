St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Krus, Herman Joseph

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved husband for 53 years of Dolores Krus (nee Rohlmann); loving father of Cherri (Mike) Crenshaw, Kevin (Katie) and T.J. (Kathy) Krus, Kim (Dan) Bokern, Jenny (Erik) Peterson and Kerry (Joe) Ernst; dear grandfather of 16; dear son of the late John and Caroline Krus; dear brother of Dorothy Sims, Irene Kopsky and the late Eugene (Ann) Krus, Bro. Sylvester Krus C.S.C., Bro. John Krus S.M. and Bernice Enz; dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, godfather and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, March 2, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Masses or Memorials to St. Vincent dePaul Society at Seven Holy Founders preferred. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
