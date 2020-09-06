Litwack, Herman L.

August 27, 2020 Beloved husband and best friend of the late Mildred Litwack; dear father and father-in-law of David Litwack (Giliah) of Silver Springs, MD, Susan Litwack of New York, NY and Michele Bell (Dr. Richard) of St. Louis, MO; dear grandfather of Moshe Litwack (Rose), Avi Litwack (Janet), Mordechai Litwack (Elinor), Noam Litwack (Naomi) and Matty Litwack, Anya Chen, Jason, Zachary and Emily Bell; dear great-grandfather of Ariella, Liora, Rachel, Tzipporah, Eliezer, Rivkah, Yaffa, Shifra, Azarya, Mayer, Leah, Sarina, and Levi Litwack; dear brother of the late Martin Litwack (Charlotte), the late Larry Litwack (Jan) and Sandra Meyer (the late Dr. Saul); dear brother-in-law, cousin, and friend to many.

Herman L. Litwack was born on December 27, 1924 in Massachusetts. A first-generation American, he grew up on a dairy farm before enlisting at age 17 in the U.S. Army during World War II. As a Sergeant in the Signal Corps, he proudly served in the Pacific Theater. After returning to the United States, he met Mildred L. Rosenbloom and they were married in 1948. They settled in St. Louis, MO and began their family. Under the GI Bill, he attended Washington University in St. Louis and received a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in social work. He was a social worker for more than 30 years, eventually becoming director of the Department of Social Work at Jewish Hospital. During his tenure he co-founded one of the first home healthcare initiatives in the country, lectured at multiple universities, and mentored hundreds of healthcare professionals. He retired at age 62 and spent decades enjoying golfing, traveling, playing cards and spending time with his family. He lost his best friend and wife of 65 years in 2013. A lover of sports, ice cream, music, and sweaters, he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: A private graveside service was held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 53, P.O. Box 15207, St. Louis, MO 63151 or to the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV), 1811 R. Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20009. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

