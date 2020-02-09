Herman L. Walkenhorst Jr.

Obituary
Walkenhorst, Herman L. Jr. "Herm"

Passed away after a short illness on January 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Shannon Walkenhorst, (nee O'Brien); dear son of Alma Walkenhorst (nee Hegger) and the late Herman L. Walkenhorst, Sr.; loving father of Ryan and Sydney Walkenhorst, and Corey O'Brien and adoring "Paw Paw" of Theodore Walkenhorst and Ayden Heuman.

Survived by Christopher Walkenhorst (brother) and a sister, Maria Dower (John).

Services: Celebration of life to be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Pink Galleon Billiards, 4010 Butler Hill Road (63129), from 1 to 4 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
