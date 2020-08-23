1/
Herman Thomas Fikes
Fikes, Herman Thomas

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tues., Aug. 18, 2020 at Mari de Villa at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Carol Twiellenmeier Fikes; dear father of Caryn Ann (Earl) Poe, and the late William C. (Luci survives) Fikes; dear grandfather of Kora (Paul) Felsch, Genavieve Fikes, William (Michelle) Fikes, Andy (Laura) Poe, and the late Earl J. Poe, IV; dear brother JoAnn (Barry) Smith and the late Lawrence (Linda survives) Fikes; dear great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, and great-uncle. He was a graduate of CBC and St. Louis University, and an Army veteran of World War II. Mr. Fikes donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Services: Services will be private.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63144
(314) 962-0601
