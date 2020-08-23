Fikes, Herman Thomas

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tues., Aug. 18, 2020 at Mari de Villa at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Carol Twiellenmeier Fikes; dear father of Caryn Ann (Earl) Poe, and the late William C. (Luci survives) Fikes; dear grandfather of Kora (Paul) Felsch, Genavieve Fikes, William (Michelle) Fikes, Andy (Laura) Poe, and the late Earl J. Poe, IV; dear brother JoAnn (Barry) Smith and the late Lawrence (Linda survives) Fikes; dear great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, and great-uncle. He was a graduate of CBC and St. Louis University, and an Army veteran of World War II. Mr. Fikes donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Services: Services will be private.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS