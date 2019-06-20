Neal, Herold Dick 91 years, of Cedar Hill, MO, on June 18, 2019. Survived by his spouse of 30 years, Heather (nee Barnes) Neal; daughters, Christy (Russell Sommer) Noll and Beverly (George) Zuniga; grandchildren, John R. (Janie) Brady, Monica (William) Warren, Stephanie (Rocky) Akins and Michael (Abigail) Zuniga; great-grandchildren, 8, great-greatgrandchildren, 2. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife Modene (nee Mandrell) Neal, his parents, Jake and Pearl (nee Pike) Neal and his siblings, Ida Neal and Roy Neal. He served our country in the Army during the Cold War and worked at Chrysler for 33 years. Services: Visitation Friday, June 21, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until Service at 2:00 p.m. at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, MO. Interment to follow at CHAPEL HILL MEMORIAL GARDENS.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019