Statler, Hervie Alfred "Al"
of Kirkwood Missouri passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of 95, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 78 years, Hazel Idora "Jeanne" (Polk) Statler. Al is also survived by his brother David Statler and five children Carolyn Lonigro, Janice (Marvin) Johnson, Rodney (Vicki) Statler, Brad (Linda) Statler, and Allyn Kathy (Bob) Hittinger, and a brood of 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Hervie and Rebecca Catherine (Williams) Statler and brother Lester Sylvester "Les" Statler. Al was born September 6, 1924 in Parma, Missouri.
He served his country in combat during World War II as a Marine Corps gunner on a B-25 Mitchell bomber in the South Pacific. After being honorably discharged as a corporal at the end of the war, Al found his calling in sales, using his gift of gab to leverage a successful and lifelong career. Al was active in the Marine Corps League after retirement and was co-founder and Commandant of the Private George Phillips detachment #1214.
Services: Visitation is on Thursday, February 13 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Funeral services will also be held at Bopp Chapel on Friday, February 14 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery to immediately follow the Friday service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Private George Phillips detachment #1214, Marine Corps League, Post Office Box #1, Ballwin, MO 63022.
