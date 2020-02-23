St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Nguyen, Hien

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved mother of John Lee, Kevin Le and Nhat Le; our dear grandmother of 6; dearest sister of Sang Nguyen; our dear mother-in-law, sister of 8, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Monday, February 24, 9:30 a.m. to Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
