St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilaria Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilaria Marie Green


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilaria Marie Green Obituary

Green, Hilaria Marie

Green, Hilaria Marie (nee Wissler) 92, born January 11, 1928 in St. Louis, MO, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020. There was nothing more important to Hilaria than her faith and family. All who knew her took pleasure in her dedication to serving others. A dedicated wife, wonderful mother and proud grandmother and great grandmother.

Hilaria was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George H. Green (May 2013), brothers James and Robert Wissler, and sister Mary Wissler. Surviving are her son Rick (Kim) Green of St. Louis, daughter Vicki (Mike) Molinar of Collinsville, IL; 6 grandchildren, Chrissy (James) Anderson, Laura and Sarah Molinar and Noah, Dylan and Trevor Green; 2 great grandchildren, Wesley and Natalie Anderson; her brothers Richard and David Wissler.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 13, 9:30 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorials may be made in the form of Masses. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilaria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now