Green, Hilaria Marie
Green, Hilaria Marie (nee Wissler) 92, born January 11, 1928 in St. Louis, MO, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020. There was nothing more important to Hilaria than her faith and family. All who knew her took pleasure in her dedication to serving others. A dedicated wife, wonderful mother and proud grandmother and great grandmother.
Hilaria was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George H. Green (May 2013), brothers James and Robert Wissler, and sister Mary Wissler. Surviving are her son Rick (Kim) Green of St. Louis, daughter Vicki (Mike) Molinar of Collinsville, IL; 6 grandchildren, Chrissy (James) Anderson, Laura and Sarah Molinar and Noah, Dylan and Trevor Green; 2 great grandchildren, Wesley and Natalie Anderson; her brothers Richard and David Wissler.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 13, 9:30 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorials may be made in the form of Masses. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020