Trendle, Hilda Clara Dannenberg Atop a road in Seckman (Jefferson County), Missouri, stood a windmill on the family farm of Hilda Clara Dannenberg, born on January 28, 1921. Daughter of William F.H. Dannenberg and Ida (nee Schmitt) Dannenberg. Hilda died peacefully on June 13, 2019 at Delmar Gardens South. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother; her husband, Edward E. Trendle, Jr., who she married in on November 9, 1946; and her first cousins, William Schmitt, of Imperial; Harold Schmitt, of Cape Girardeau, and Anita Thomure of Festus. Hilda played the accordion and enjoyed attending German Cultural Society events as well as Jefferson County church suppers. She adored her cats, all of whom were named Puddy. Hilda was a faithful member of Salem Lutheran Church. She resided for over fifty years on Consul Drive in Affton, knowing and befriending many of her neighbors. She is survived by the son of her Windmill Road neighbors, Gary Fiscko; nephews, Michael Trendle, M.D. and Russell Trendle; the children of her first cousins; G. James Haven; her Consul Drive neighbors, Harold Borts and Shawn Kinkead, as well as Shawn's mother, Ann Hawkins. The family is grateful for the care provided after Hilda's fall in February of 2018 by the staff of Delmar Gardens South; by Ellen Binder, M.D. of Barnes Hospital; by the Visiting Angels, particularly the loving care rendered by Katina Ayers; by the Bluebirds; and by St. Luke's Hospice. Services: A celebration of Hilda's life will occur on Monday, July 1, at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, 63129 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a service at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider the charities named by Hilda: the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110; Salem Lutheran Church, 8343 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63123; or St. Louis , 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary