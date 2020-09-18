1/
Hilda Hansen
Hansen, Hilda (Knight)

Hilda passed away on September 13, 2020, was 75 years old. Hilda loved the Lord and was very active in serving Him.She was a devoted wife and enjoyed spending time with her her two daughters, grandchildren and family. Hilda is survived by her husband Don Hansen of 24 years, brother Junior Knight, two daughters, LaDonna Thilenius-Wetherington, and Suzie Speth. Four grandchildren; Melisa Viox, Andra Thilenius-Field, Sophia and Caleb Speth. One Great Granddaughter Grace Field.

Services: Memorial Service for Hilda will be held on October 3, 2020 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1731 Zumbehl Road, Saint Charles, Missouri 63303. Starting at 11 AM.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

