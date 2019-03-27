Hilda L. Lukitsch

Lukitsch, Hilda L. 93 yrs., fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on March 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Louise Lukitsch; loving sister of Joseph (the late Lorraine) and Robert Bob (JoAnne) Lukitsch; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Chapel service March 30, 10:00 am, at Calvary Cemetery. Please meet at the Calvary.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
