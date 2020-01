Taylor, Hilda M. "Billie"

of Chesterfield (nee Williams of Dumas, Ark.), 94, passed away on Jan. 7, was cremated and laid to rest next to her beloved husband, James E. Taylor at Jeff. Barracks Nat'l Cem. Survived by friends, nieces, nephews. Billie worked at Monsanto Co. as a secretary and sales rep---a fun-loving and generous friend.

Services: Memorial Service Wed., Jan.29, 10 a.m. in Chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood.