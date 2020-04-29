Thoenen, Hilda M. 97, of Washington, passed away on April 24, 2020. Hilda, daughter of the late Gustav Perrey and Laura (nee Perriguey), was born on August 13, 1922 in Bonnots Mill, MO. Hilda and her husband, Alfonse J. Thoenen, were married in Frankenstein, MO on May 11, 1946, moved to St. Louis and made their home in Webster Groves. Hilda moved to Washington, MO in 2015 and resided at Cedar Crest Manor. She was a longtime parishioner of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Hilda retired from Mattel where she worked as a store auditor for many years. Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfonse Thoenen; daughter, Gail McLaughlin; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; 2 sisters-in-law; and 1 brother-in-law. She is survived by her children; James Thoenen and wife Linda of Chesterfield, Joan Howard and husband Tom of Washington, Carol Grissom and husband David of Huntington Beach, CA; grandchildren, Heather Basten, Jordan Rojas, Jeff Overley, Jim Thoenen, Elizabeth Buchek, Julie Ferguson, and Tim Butts; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Nick, and Ty Basten, Jack and Ava Rojas, Sophia Buchek, Lucy and Grace Ferguson, and Ryan and Logan Butts; sister-in-law, Margaret Maasen of St. Charles; and many nieces, and nephews. Hilda is remembered for her kindness, her gentle spirit, and an inner strength that served her family so well. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. A private service was held at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home. She was buried at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis.

